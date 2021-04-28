Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

