Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

NYSE ALV opened at $107.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

