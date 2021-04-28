Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

ATHM opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

