Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of JG stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $407.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

