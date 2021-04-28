Aurora Hits Market Cap of $48.10 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $48.10 million and $3.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

