AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

AudioCodes stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

