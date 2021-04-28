Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,686. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.