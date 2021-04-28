Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. 7,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,945. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

