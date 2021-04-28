Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,498. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

