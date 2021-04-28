AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 4,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

