ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

ATNI traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

