Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.97.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

