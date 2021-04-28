Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.97.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

