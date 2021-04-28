Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

