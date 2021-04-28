Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Assurant traded as high as $156.84 and last traded at $156.84, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.79.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

