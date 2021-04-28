Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $67.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 584.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $67,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 309,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,981. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.