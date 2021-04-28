Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.89 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 674.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 608,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Berry Global Group worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

