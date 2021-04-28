Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $182,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. 43,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.