Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $95,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 115,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,832. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.