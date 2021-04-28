Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 754,043 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,043 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $110,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. 157,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

