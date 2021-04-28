ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $672.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.73. The company has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

