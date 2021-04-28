Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $210.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

ABG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

