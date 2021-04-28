Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.