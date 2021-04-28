Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ABG opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

