Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:APAM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 1,115,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

