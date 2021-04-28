Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AROW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.