Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AT1 shares. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AT1 traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.33 ($7.44). 3,526,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.55 ($7.70).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

