Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

AWI opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

