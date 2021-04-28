ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

