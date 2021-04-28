Arion Trading Up 31.4% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Arion has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $121,464.58 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00274159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.01039267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.00713070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.69 or 0.99943045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,859,995 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

