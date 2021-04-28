Argon Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Argon has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $664,342.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00273777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.41 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00726477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.31 or 0.99740665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

