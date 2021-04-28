Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Neutral Rating from Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Compass Point in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

