Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

