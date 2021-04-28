argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

ARGX stock opened at $288.45 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

