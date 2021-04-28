Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

