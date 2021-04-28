Arden Trust Co Sells 5,751 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $8,294,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

