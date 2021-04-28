Arden Trust Co Sells 5,693 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

