Arden Trust Co Sells 5,160 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.