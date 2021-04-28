Arden Trust Co Sells 152 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

