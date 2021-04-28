Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

