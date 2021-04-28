Arden Trust Co Has $658,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.