Arcosa (ACA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACA opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

