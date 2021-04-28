Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archrock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Archrock has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

