Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

