Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.