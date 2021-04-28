Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,274,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 774,458 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

