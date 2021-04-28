Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

