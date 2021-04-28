Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.