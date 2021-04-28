Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

