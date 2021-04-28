Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APDN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

