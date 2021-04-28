Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.