Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
