Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.12

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

APEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

