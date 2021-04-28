Aperam (APEMY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/19/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/15/2021 – Aperam had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/15/2021 – Aperam was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
- 4/13/2021 – Aperam had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/29/2021 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
- 3/24/2021 – Aperam had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
APEMY remained flat at $$54.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.